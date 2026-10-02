Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around LPU Case, AI-Altered Visuals and More

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around LPU Case, AI-Altered Visuals and More

Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!

Anika K
WebQoof
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>From misinformation surrounding the alleged assault incident at LPU to AI-altered visuals being shared as real, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.</p></div>
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From misinformation surrounding the alleged assault incident at LPU to AI-altered visuals being shared as real, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/ The Quint)

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From misinformation surrounding the alleged assault incident at Lovely Professional University to old visuals being shared as recent ones from Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where people were protesting to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked To Recent Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

1. AI-Altered Video Shared With False Claim About Army Chief Dancing With Woman

A video showing an older man dancing with a woman at a party is being shared on social media.

What is the claim?: The video is being shared with text which reads, "Army Chief Dhiraj Seth flirting with an Army Major’s wife, Supreet Sapra."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

But...?: The claim is false, as the video has been altered using AI.

  • The original video does not show Army personnel or their partners dancing.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadViral Image of TVs Showing Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference Is AI-Altered

2. Did the Police Say That Amit Shah’s Nephew Was Involved in LPU Case? No!

A video shared on social media claims to show a Punjab police official stating that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and Amit Shah's relative were involved in the Lovely Professional University incident.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the video is AI-altered and does not show actual footage of a Punjab police official stating that Amit Shah's nephew was involved in the Lovely Professional University incident.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadVideo From Australia Falsely Shared as India Welcoming Brazilian Football Team
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3. Video From Australia Falsely Shared as India Welcoming Brazilian Football Team

A video is circulating on social media, claiming to show India welcoming the Brazilian football team.

  • The video shows a man performing a welcome ceremony, with smoke being blown from a herb, in front of the football team.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

However, the claim is false. The video shows the Brazilian football team being welcomed in Australia with a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.

Read the full story here.

Also ReadAI-Altered Video Shared With False Claim About Army Chief Dancing With Woman

4. Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked To Recent Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A video showing a massive crowd chanting "EVM hatao, desh bachao," [Remove Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), save the nation] gathered on the street has gone viral on the internet.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows recent visuals from Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where people were protesting to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the claim is false. The video dates back to January 2024 and shows visuals of a movement calling for a ban on EVMs.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadDid the Police Say That Amit Shah’s Nephew Was Involved in LPU Case? No!

5. Viral Image of TVs Showing Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference Is AI-Altered

An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show the television section of an Indian electronics store, switched to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference.

  • One such post's caption reads, "Several showrooms in India have switched to Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference. This is Unreal popularity. UPI Tax Effect? (SIC)"

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/ Screenshot)

However, the claim is false, as the image is AI-altered.

Read the full story here.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video From Dubai Falsely Shared as One Showing Iran-Israel War

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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