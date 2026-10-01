Did the Police Say That Amit Shah’s Nephew Was Involved in LPU Case? No!

We are receiving information that the person responsible for this incident was a BJP worker and a relative of the Home Minister. The incident took place in Room 116 of the GH3 hostel. However, the Punjab Police is now fully alert, and an FIR has been registered. We will take action. The individual is currently in Delhi, but our teams have already gone there.
Is it true?: No, the video is AI-altered and does not show actual footage of a Punjab police official stating that Amit Shah's nephew was involved in the Lovely Professional University incident.
How did we find out?: We observed that the video contains a logo for 'Crime Tak'.
We went to the YouTube account of Crime Tak and ran a keyword search, and found the original video.
The police official in the video states that they have not received an official complaint regarding the sexual assault and that people are making claims based on rumours.
The video does not show the police official making the statement from the viral claim.
Instead, the officer is seen talking about the suicide of a student and addressing the issue of there being rumours of a rape. The officer is heard saying that no complaint had been raised about there being a sexual assault. There is no mention of Amit Shah in the video.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which flagged the audio as AI.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector on InVID WeVerify, a tool that detects AI-generated content, which flagged the audio as very likely to be AI-generated.
The video detectors used to test the AI likelihood of videos failed.
What happened recently:
Protests erupted in Punjab's Lovely Professional University following allegations that a student was sexually assaulted on the university's hostel premises.
According to reports, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown people for sexual assault, and they have also formed a special investigation team to investigate the allegations that a student residing in GH3 hostel was assaulted by a plumber.
Conclusion: The video is AI-altered and does not show actual footage of a Punjab police official stating that Amit Shah's nephew was involved in the Lovely Professional University incident.
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