Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video From Australia Falsely Shared as India Welcoming Brazilian Football Team

Video From Australia Falsely Shared as India Welcoming Brazilian Football Team

We found out that the video shows a welcome ceremony conducted in Australia.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is circulating on social media, falsely claiming to show India welcoming the Brazilian football team.</p></div>
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A video is circulating on social media, falsely claiming to show India welcoming the Brazilian football team.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is circulating on social media, claiming to show India welcoming the Brazilian football team.

  • The video shows a man performing a welcome ceremony, with smoke being blown from a herb, in front of the football team.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows the Brazilian football team being welcomed in Australia with a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook video carrying the same visuals, stating that it shows Australia.

  • The video's caption reads, "Some players from Brazil’s national team were spotted laughing during the traditional indigenous welcome ceremony held for them in Australia."

The video's caption states that it shows Australia. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We also found a video uploaded by the YouTube channel Litoral News that shows the full welcome ceremony.

  • The title says that it shows the Brazilian national team being welcomed by the Aboriginal people in Australia.

  • News.com.au, an Australian news website, published a report on the video.

  • According to the report, the Brazilian football team was under fire for their 'disrespectful' reaction to the traditional Welcome to Country ceremony conducted in North Queensland, Australia.

  • The football team was there to play against the Australian national football team and was filmed laughing at a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.

Here's a preview of the report by News.com.au.

(Source: News.com.au/ Screenshot)

Addiotionally, we found that the Brazilian football team is scheduled to reach India on 1 October.

Conclusion: The video shows the Brazilian football team being welcomed in Australia with a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.

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