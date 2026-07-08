Video of General Dhiraj Seth Talking About Operation Sindoor Is a Deepfake

A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show the newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff (CMOS), General Dhiraj Seth, stating that the previous military regime hid the bodies of soldiers who were martyred in Operation Sindoor.

In the video, he says, "I want to start by showing my immense pride for the armed forces who participated in Operation Sindoor. It was a sad spectacle to see that our previous military regime decided to hide the dead bodies of our jawans to establish their own PR and even kept Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Modi in the dark. I, as a professional soldier, was left aghast at this blatant disrespect of our martyrs. This is intolerable. We have to pay our respect to our martyrs."