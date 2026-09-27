EC Says SIR Decisions Were Unanimous, Clarifies Voter Inclusion Process

The Election Commission of India stated that all decisions regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) were made unanimously. The Commission addressed recent criticism of its functioning and clarified its position in a public meeting attended by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The clarification comes after questions were raised by both government and opposition parties about the Commission’s internal processes and digital initiatives.
According to Hindustan Times, the Election Commission’s leadership presented a united front during its first public appearance since the controversy began earlier in the week.
The Commission specifically addressed concerns about its backend software and announced the establishment of a review process for future digital initiatives.
In its statement, the Commission emphasised that any future decisions on new digital initiatives would involve further discussions and checks as coverage revealed. The Commission’s clarification was intended to address both technical and procedural questions raised by stakeholders.
During the meeting, the Commission reiterated that all SIR-related calls were made with complete consensus among its members.
The Commission also sought to dispel doubts about the transparency and integrity of its decision-making process following reports of mounting criticism from various quarters.
“All decisions on the special intensive revision were unanimous,” the Commission stated, underscoring its commitment to collective decision-making and transparency.
In addition to addressing the SIR issue, the Commission responded to concerns about the reliability of its backend software.
The Commission announced that a review mechanism would be implemented to ensure the robustness of digital systems used in electoral processes as analysis showed.
The Commission’s public statement also clarified that any future digital initiatives would be subject to additional scrutiny and stakeholder consultation.
This approach aims to enhance confidence in the Commission’s technological infrastructure and operational transparency as details emerged.
“Any future decisions on new digital initiatives will involve further discussions and checks,” the Commission reiterated, highlighting its intention to maintain openness and accountability in its operations.
The Election Commission’s clarification follows a period of heightened scrutiny, with both government and opposition parties raising questions about its recent actions. The Commission’s leadership has stated that it remains committed to upholding the principles of transparency, consensus, and technological reliability in all aspects of its work at the end of the briefing.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.