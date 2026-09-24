Rahul Gandhi Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Alleges Rigging

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, held a press conference on 24 September 2026, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi alleged that all recent elections were rigged and called for an investigation into Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged roles in what he described as a conspiracy to undermine India’s democratic process. He cited internal dissent within the Election Commission and referenced video statements by senior government leaders as evidence of intent to retain power.
According to The Hindu, Gandhi linked the alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) to a breakdown in the legal and institutional framework, arguing that if votes are stolen, the legitimacy of Parliament and its laws is compromised. He stated, “If the vote has been stolen and the MPs sitting in Parliament are there based on a stolen vote, then any law they are making is illegal.”
As reported by The Indian Express, Gandhi began his briefing by showing video clips of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, highlighting their statements about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) long-term hold on power. He questioned the absence of anti-incumbency, a phenomenon he described as fundamental to Indian democracy, and asserted that the disappearance of such trends was evidence of electoral manipulation.
As noted in an article by Scroll, Gandhi called for Gyanesh Kumar to resign and “turn approver,” suggesting that such a step would be in the national interest. He further alleged that Modi and Shah would be investigated for their roles in the alleged conspiracy, stating, “They are at the top of the conspiracy. This is an act against the Indian state and its people.”
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Gandhi reiterated that the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had raised objections to decisions made by Gyanesh Kumar, particularly regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He stated, “Two ECs have done wise thing, Gyanesh Kumar should think seriously and turn approver, it’ll be in country’s interest.”
“We aren’t going to let democracy be destroyed and sit silent. Those responsible will be punished,” Gandhi said during the press conference.
Further coverage indicated that Gandhi described the alleged rigging as an attack on the Constitution and the basic infrastructure of Indian democracy. He asserted that any laws passed by MPs elected through “stolen votes” would be illegal, and institutions built on such laws would be rendered meaningless.
Opposition parties have intensified their calls for Gyanesh Kumar’s removal following reports of dissent within the Election Commission. Two Election Commissioners reportedly recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months, raising concerns about the centralisation of electoral roll databases and changes to voter registration procedures.
Legal experts and opposition leaders are preparing to move a motion in Parliament for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner as analysis showed. The process requires a motion signed by at least 100 Lok Sabha MPs and 50 Rajya Sabha MPs, followed by an inquiry and a two-thirds majority vote in both houses.
“This thing you have done is against the Indian nation. This is an attack against the Constitution. There are going to be consequences to this. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed,” Gandhi stated.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called for criminal prosecution of Gyanesh Kumar for allegedly allowing an “unfair election” and for the deletion of voters from electoral rolls as reporting indicated. She argued that tampering with the democratic process constitutes treason and that legal protections for the CEC should not apply in cases of proven illegal acts.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.