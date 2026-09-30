Video From Australia Falsely Shared as India Welcoming Brazilian Football Team

A video is circulating on social media, claiming to show India welcoming the Brazilian football team.
The video shows a man performing a welcome ceremony, with smoke being blown from a herb, in front of the football team.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video shows the Brazilian football team being welcomed in Australia with a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook video carrying the same visuals, stating that it shows Australia.
The video's caption reads, "Some players from Brazil’s national team were spotted laughing during the traditional indigenous welcome ceremony held for them in Australia."
We also found a video uploaded by the YouTube channel Litoral News that shows the full welcome ceremony.
The title says that it shows the Brazilian national team being welcomed by the Aboriginal people in Australia.
News.com.au, an Australian news website, published a report on the video.
According to the report, the Brazilian football team was under fire for their 'disrespectful' reaction to the traditional Welcome to Country ceremony conducted in North Queensland, Australia.
The football team was there to play against the Australian national football team and was filmed laughing at a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.
Addiotionally, we found that the Brazilian football team is scheduled to reach India on 1 October.
Conclusion: The video shows the Brazilian football team being welcomed in Australia with a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)