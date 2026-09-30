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Video From Australia Falsely Shared as India Welcoming Brazilian Football Team

We found out that the video shows a welcome ceremony conducted in Australia.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is circulating on social media, claiming to show India welcoming the Brazilian football team.

  • The video shows a man performing a welcome ceremony, with smoke being blown from a herb, in front of the football team.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows the Brazilian football team being welcomed in Australia with a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook video carrying the same visuals, stating that it shows Australia.

  • The video's caption reads, "Some players from Brazil’s national team were spotted laughing during the traditional indigenous welcome ceremony held for them in Australia."

  • We also found a video uploaded by the YouTube channel Litoral News that shows the full welcome ceremony.

  • The title says that it shows the Brazilian national team being welcomed by the Aboriginal people in Australia.

  • News.com.au, an Australian news website, published a report on the video.

  • According to the report, the Brazilian football team was under fire for their 'disrespectful' reaction to the traditional Welcome to Country ceremony conducted in North Queensland, Australia.

  • The football team was there to play against the Australian national football team and was filmed laughing at a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.

Addiotionally, we found that the Brazilian football team is scheduled to reach India on 1 October.

Conclusion: The video shows the Brazilian football team being welcomed in Australia with a performance by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Australia   brazil football team   Webqoof 

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