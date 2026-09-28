Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked To Recent Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A video showing a massive crowd chanting "EVM hatao, desh bachao," [Remove Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), save the nation] gathered on the street has gone viral on the internet.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows recent visuals from Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where people were protesting to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.