AI-Altered Video Shared With False Claim About Army Chief Dancing With Woman

A video showing an older man dancing with a woman at a party is being shared on social media.
What is the claim?: The video is being shared with text which reads, "Army Chief Dhiraj Seth flirting with an Army Major’s wife, Supreet Sapra."
Some versions of the claim also include the logo of news organisation CNN, which purportedly shared the video with the headline, "Indian Army Chief Dhiraj Seth Spotted Dancing with Army Major's Wife Supreet Sapra."
How did we find out the truth?: We began by running a keyword search, using the headline in the post as our search term.
Using Google's Advanced search, we checked whether CNN had published any article about General Seth and Sapra, but did not find any relevant or credible result.
We also noticed that in the viral video, the people in the background were barely moving and that the drinks in both their hands did not move, despite the man and the woman dancing, indicating that the video may be inauthentic.
Where are the visuals from?: We then proceeded to look for Supreet Sapra's social media accounts to see if she had shared the video in question, but did not find it on any of them.
However, we saw that she had shared the image that was overlaid on the video in the claim on her Instagram account on 23 February 2026.
While looking for the video, we came across an X post which had shared the viral claim alongside another video which showed two people in similar outfits dancing.
Though the background elements differed in both videos, the people appeared to be following the same dance steps.
Additionally, the second video carried an Instagram watermark reading 'Rhythiculous'.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the account on Instagram, where the original user, identified as Rhythm Gupta had shared the same video on 11 March 2026.
As we were able to establish that the video was that of Gupta, we ran them through several AI-generated content detectors.
Meta AI's detector confirmed that the video was altered using Meta's tools on 23 August 2026.
The Indian Army's official fact-checking account on X also clarified that the viral claim was "a fake video featuring edited video imagery of Chief of the Army Staff Gen Dhiraj Seth (sic)."
Conclusion: An AI-altered video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth dancing with another officer's wife.
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