Did US President Donald Trump Post About Implementing EVM System in America? No!

An image has gone viral on social media, claiming to show a post on Truth Social, an American social media platform, made by the US President Donald Trump.
According to the image shared with the claim, Donald Trump posted about a call he had with India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) systems.
The post also shows Trump stating that there are 'serious talks' about adopting the EVM system in America for the 2028 elections.
This viral claim, posted on X, garnered over 2.6 lakh views.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The image doesn't show an authentic Truth Social post by Donald Trump.
How did we find out?: We went through Donald Trump's Truth Social account and found the original post.
In the original post, Trump states that India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, had asked his administration about how the US conducts elections without a valid photo identity document.
He also says that India's last election had 64.6 crore voters, and less than one percent voted by mail.
The post ends with him stating that they need to pass the 'Save America Act'.
There is no mention of implementing the EVM system for US' elections in his post.
We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The image doesn't show an authentic Truth Social post by Donald Trump.
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