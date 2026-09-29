Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Image of TVs Showing Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference Is AI-Altered

Viral Image of TVs Showing Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference Is AI-Altered

We found out that the image was altered using OpenAI tools.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-altered image is being shared on social media, claiming to show the television section of an Indian electronics store, switched to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference.</p></div>
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An AI-altered image is being shared on social media, claiming to show the television section of an Indian electronics store, switched to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show the television section of an Indian electronics store, switched to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference.

  • One such post's caption reads, "Several showrooms in India have switched to Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference. This is Unreal popularity. UPI Tax Effect? (SIC)"

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/ Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-altered.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and found an image that resembled the viral image, uploaded by the official website of Agoan Electronics, an electronics store.

The image uploaded by Agoan Electronics.

(Source: Agoan Electronics/ screenshot)

  • We noticed that the viral image and the image uploaded by Agoan Electronics looked extremely similar.

A comparison of the viral image with the image uploaded by the electronics store.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Is it AI?: We ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here is the result of AI detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.

The image was generated using OpenAI tools.

(Source: OpenAI Verify/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image is AI-altered and doesn't show Indian television showrooms showing Rahul Gandhi's press conference.

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