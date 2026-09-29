Viral Image of TVs Showing Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference Is AI-Altered

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An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show the television section of an Indian electronics store, switched to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference.
One such post's caption reads, "Several showrooms in India have switched to Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference. This is Unreal popularity. UPI Tax Effect? (SIC)"
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and found an image that resembled the viral image, uploaded by the official website of Agoan Electronics, an electronics store.
We noticed that the viral image and the image uploaded by Agoan Electronics looked extremely similar.
Is it AI?: We ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.
We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The image is AI-altered and doesn't show Indian television showrooms showing Rahul Gandhi's press conference.
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