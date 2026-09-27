Protest Over Alleged Rape Turns Violent at LPU; Students Vandalise Campus

On 27 September 2026, students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, staged a large-scale protest following claims that a female student had been raped by an outsider on campus.
The protest escalated into violence, resulting in property damage within the university and a blockade of the Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway.
Police were deployed in significant numbers, and traffic was diverted as the situation continued into the afternoon.
According to Deccan Herald, the unrest began near the girls' hostel around 1 am, with students alleging that a female student residing in the hostel had been raped by a plumber three days earlier.
Students claimed that the hostel warden was informed, but no action was taken, prompting them to demand justice and accountability from the university administration.
As reported by The Indian Express, the protest intensified as more students joined, leading to damage of university property, including window panes, flower pots, and an ATM kiosk.
Some objects were set on fire, and videos circulating on social media showed masked protesters vandalising shops and vehicles on campus. The protestors also blocked the national highway, causing significant traffic congestion and forcing authorities to divert vehicles to alternate routes.
Police officials stated that an FIR was registered against an unknown person based on the students' complaint. A special investigation team was formed to probe the matter, with assurances that the investigation would include forensic, CCTV, and phone analysis.
The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range), Naveen Singla, confirmed that the case would be investigated scientifically and in collaboration with student representatives.
Coverage revealed that a meeting between students and university management was scheduled to address additional demands, including requests for an all-women hostel staff.
LPU authorities, in an official statement, denied the occurrence of any such incident and described the circulating reports as false and fabricated. They alleged that anti-social elements were spreading rumours to create confusion and disturb the academic environment.
The university urged students and the public to rely only on official communications. Reporting indicated that the Vice Chancellor, Jaspal Singh, stated the administration had no knowledge of the alleged incident but would cooperate fully with the investigation.
“The matter will be investigated, and there will be a forensic analysis, CCTV analysis, phone analysis. Investigation will be conducted along with the student leaders,” Deputy Inspector General Naveen Singla said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora, noted that when police arrived, they found that the protest was triggered by rumours. He stated that the situation was under control and that police had listened to the students’ grievances.
Further updates confirmed that a copy of the FIR would be provided to the students and that their concerns would be addressed by the university management.
Traffic disruptions continued for several hours, with long queues of vehicles reported on the national highway.
The blockade was eventually lifted after police intervention and assurances of a thorough investigation. Analysis showed that the incident followed a similar protest at Chitkara University in Patiala, where students had also demonstrated over unverified claims.
“We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control,” SSP Gaurav Toora stated.
University officials reiterated that the incident appeared to be a deliberate attempt to malign the institution’s reputation. They requested that students, parents, and the public refrain from spreading or believing unverified information. As details emerged, police confirmed that the investigation would proceed with input from student leaders and that any evidence of wrongdoing would be acted upon in accordance with the law.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.