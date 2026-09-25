'Dragged, Shoved': The 3-Hr Crackdown on 'Anti-Gyanesh' Protest at Jantar Mantar

The streets around Delhi's Jantar Mantar were hit by a showdown between the Delhi Police and protesters demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation on Friday, 25 September, days after the investigation by The Indian Express that raised serious questions on decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of voter lists.

Several civil society groups, the All India Students’ Association, led by All India Students' Association President Neha Bora, Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav, and activist Prashant Bhushan held a protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a rollback of the SIR exercise.

The Indian Express report revealed how Gyanesh Kumar ignored several complaints by the other two Election Commisioners – an investigation that has triggered political reactions and debate over the functioning of the poll panel.