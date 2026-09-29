Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video From Dubai Falsely Shared as One Showing Iran-Israel War

Fact-Check: Video From Dubai Falsely Shared as One Showing Iran-Israel War

The video dates back to June 2025 and shows a massive fire engulfing a skyscraper in Dubai.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video from Dubai is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the aftermath of an Iranian missile strike on Israel.</p></div>
i

An old video from Dubai is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the aftermath of an Iranian missile strike on Israel.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing a high-rise on fire is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows the aftermath of an Iranian missile strike on Israel.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Another post sharing this claim can be seen here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is old and from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also ReadFact-Check: This Exchange Between Rajdeep Sardesai and IIT-B Professor Is Fake

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an X post sharing a shorter version of a similar clip on 14 June 2025.

  • The post's caption mentioned that it showed a skyscraper in Dubai engulfed in a massive fire.

  • One of the results also included a report by NDTV, which mentioned that a 67-storey-skyscraper called the Marina Pinnacle, also known as the Tiger Tower, had caught fire.

  • It took the Dubai Civil Defence six hours to fully extinguish the flames, and there were no casualties, the Dubai Media Office mentioned.

  • A further keyword search with 'Dubai Marina Pinnacle fire' as the term led us to several news reports sharing similar visuals.

  • This report by The Financial Express noted that all residents were evacuated in time, with no injuries or loss of life.

Conclusion: An old video of a fire engulfing a skyscraper in Dubai is being shared with a misleading claim about it being from Israel.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked To Recent Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT