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From misinformation about Bisleri water after a notice was issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to a deepfake of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin stating that India invited Pakistan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under pressure from China, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show BJP's Nitin Nabin, stating that India invited Pakistan to the SCO under pressure from China.
In the video, Nabin can be heard saying that India did not invite Pakistan to the SCO summit of its own accord.
However, the claim is false, as the video is a deepfake.
Read our fact-check here.
A video showing an airbag opening up around a falling biker's helmet has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows innovation from China, which has introduced bike helmets featuring integrated airbags.
But...?: The video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show real visuals of such a helmet.
Read the full report here.
Posts alleging that the water brand Bisleri has been declared 'unfit for drinking' due to the carcinogenic chemicals in it are being widely circulated on social media.
Social media users are sharing this claim following a notice issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding Bisleri's packaged drinking water.
According to a post released by Bisleri, the sanction of prosecution against Bisleri is in regards to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Verna manufacturing facility in Goa.
Furthermore, according to news agency ANI, the FSSAI clarified that only one sample from one batch, Batch No. GO 270, was found to be non-compliant and that an order prohibiting its sale has been issued.
So, one failed test doesn't mean all of Bisleri's water is unfit for consumption.
Read the full report here.
A video showing a massive blaze in the Kalia area in Bangladesh's Narail district has gone viral on social media.
The claim: Some of those sharing this video have claimed that it shows a targeted attack against Hindus in Bangladesh, with CNN News 18's Editorial Affairs Director Rahul Shivshankar exclaiming that "BANGLADESH CANNOT BECOME A HUNTING GROUND FOR HINDUS! (sic)."
But...?: The claim is misleading, as the arson was politically motivated and has no communal angle to it.
Read our fact-check here.
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a woman taking a selfie-style video where she is filming herself leaning on a man and forcing herself on him for views.
Deepika Bhardwaj, journalist and men's rights activist, shared the video with a caption that compared the woman in the viral video to the Shimjitha Musthafa case, where a woman faked being molested on a bus.
However, the claim is false.
The original clip is from a promotional video for an upcoming Marathi film titled Janak.
Read the full report here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)