A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a woman taking a selfie-style video where she is filming herself leaning on a man and forcing herself on him for views.
Deepika Bhardwaj, journalist and men's rights activist, shared the video with a caption that compared the woman in the viral video to the Shimjitha Musthafa case, where a woman faked being molested on a bus.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found a post claiming it shows a scene from a recently released Marathi film, 'Janak'.
We noticed that the viral video shows a frame toward the end with the film title and release date written.
Next, we watched the film's trailer and found a scene that shows people from the viral video wearing the same clothes in a similar setting.
We also found a post uploaded by two cast members from the film, Avinash Narkar and Anushka Pimputkar, in which they are wearing clothes similar to those in the viral clip.
Anushka Pimputkar uploaded a video making a clarification about the viral video, stating that the original video is from a movie called Janak.
She says, "As a promotional activity, we had made that video clip and when that page posted that video, it had clearly mentioned that our film Janak is going to release on a certain day towards the end of the video."
She sarcastically added that "some extremely intelligent people clipped out the message at the end and posted the rest of it, which went viral."
Conclusion: The viral clip does not show a real incident and is from a recently released Marathi film, Janak.
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