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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin, stating that India invited Pakistan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under pressure from China.
The claim: In the video, Nabin can be heard saying that India did not invite Pakistan to the SCO summit of its own accord.
He says, "India has an agreement with China to reclaim the 200 square kilometres of Indian territory that China has occupied, and prevent any further encroachment.
He goes on to say, "For this, China has insisted that India must invite Pakistan to the SCO summit, or else it will not move forward with this agreement"
How did we find out?: We conducted a keyword search and couldn't find any credible sources sharing it or reporting on it.
Following this, we ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a report by ANI with the same visuals.
In the video, Nabin talks about how India's economy used to be described as fragile and how, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economic power.
He goes on to talk about the people who go abroad and disrespect India, as they lack trust in the figures provided by international institutions and have no interest in national development.
He doesn't mention the SCO, China or Pakistan.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, and it flagged the audio as AI.
We ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detector, and nine of its detectors flagged it as AI.
The official BJP Facebook account posted to clarify that the viral video of Nitin Nabin is a deepfake and that the statements attributed to him are completely false.
Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and doesn't show real footage of Nitin Nabin stating that India invited Pakistan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation under pressure from China.
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