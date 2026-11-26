#WATCH | Chandigarh: BJP National President Nitin Nabin says, "... There was a time when Indiaâs economy was described as fragile, and the country was often labelled as one of the poorest and weakest in the world. However, it is our good fortune that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the worldâs fourth-largest economic power. Yet, there are still some among usâpeople who belong to this land and have thrived on its soilâwho go abroad only to insult this very land and this nation. They are pained and distressed by Indiaâs progress and the rapid pace at which it is advancing; they even go so far as to claim that India is facing an economic disaster. Rahul Gandhi, we are talking about the growth of an India where 140 crore people are working togetherâan India where, according to World Bank data, 50 crore people have moved beyond the poverty line and are now building a stronger future for themselves... Yet, you do not even trust these figures provided by various international institutions. They lack this trust: it is because they do not see their own progress, the progress of their families, or the progress of their party. They have no interest in the nation's development; their only concern lies in their own advancement, the growth of their party, and the prosperity of their families. As long as the BJPâunder the leadership of Narendra Modiâremains in power, there is no possibility of any progress for the Congress. The Congress has already begun its countdown to decline."