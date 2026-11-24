The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have formally announced the revival of their alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ending a six-year separation that began in 2020. The announcement was made at a joint press conference in New Delhi, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Both parties had previously governed Punjab together but contested the 2022 elections separately, with limited electoral success.
According to Deccan Herald, the alliance was announced as negotiations on seat-sharing for the 2027 polls are ongoing. The SAD had ended its 24-year partnership with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. In the previous arrangement, the BJP contested 23 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats, while the SAD fielded candidates in the remaining 94 constituencies.
As reported by Financial Express, the timing of the announcement coincided with the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, which holds political and symbolic significance in Punjab. The seat-sharing formula for the upcoming elections remains a key point of discussion, with both parties aiming to maximise their electoral prospects amid a fragmented political landscape.
Punjab’s political environment has seen increased fragmentation since the BJP-SAD split, with the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and continued competition from the Congress. Analysis showed that the combined vote share of the BJP and SAD in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would have resulted in a significantly higher seat share if the alliance had remained intact, but political animosity from the farm laws episode persists among sections of the electorate.
“The alliance brings together two parties that governed Punjab together in 1997, 2007 and 2012. Translating the reunion into an electoral arrangement will require agreement on how many seats each party contests,” stated a senior leader at the press conference.
Political reactions have been swift. Following reports, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal criticised the alliance, asserting that AAP’s partnership is with the people of Punjab, including women, farmers, and traders. He referenced the farmers’ protests and the deaths that occurred during the agitation against the farm laws, questioning the motives behind the BJP-SAD reunion.
Congress leaders have also voiced strong opposition. Coverage revealed that Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka described the alliance as a political necessity rather than a choice, arguing that both parties are viewed as anti-Punjab by many voters and predicting limited electoral gains for the coalition.
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh echoed similar sentiments, stating that the alliance lacks a development agenda and is motivated by a desire for power. Statements from party officials emphasised that the coalition is “directionless” and unlikely to form the next government in Punjab.
“They have no development agenda for Punjab or roadmap for the state's progress. They have joined hands merely for their own development,” said Pargat Singh.
The BJP and SAD had previously explored the possibility of reuniting before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but talks did not materialise due to disagreements over alliance terms. Reporting indicated that discussions gained momentum in recent months, particularly after repeated statements by Amit Shah about the NDA’s prospects in Punjab.
Both parties suffered significant electoral setbacks after their split, with the SAD winning three seats and the BJP two in the 2022 assembly elections. As details emerged, the renewed alliance is seen as an attempt to regain lost ground and reshape the state’s political dynamics ahead of the 2027 polls.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.