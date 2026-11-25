A video showing an airbag opening up around a falling biker's helmet has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows innovation from China, which has introduced bike helmets featuring integrated airbags.
Several news organisations, including Times Now, ET Now, and Moneycontrol, shared the video with the same information, noting that they did not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
However, OneIndia News and Lokmat Times did not issue such a disclaimer.
But...?: The video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show real visuals of such a helmet.
How do we know?: While watching the video, we noticed some visual inconsistencies, such as one of the smartphone screens not showing the vehicle at the beginning of the clip.
Further along the video, the rider's jacket has a white stripe on the left forearm, which turns into a red stripe at the end of the video.
These errors are typically found in AI-generated videos.
We then ran a reverse image search on some parts of the video, which helped us trace it back to a Facebook page called 'Zero Gravity Gang'.
The page had shared the now-viral video on 2 October and regularly posts similar videos of futuristic tech.
To confirm whether the video was AI, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector, which showed a 99.9 percent likelihood of it being an AI-generated one.
We also ran it through the Buffalo University's Deepfake-o-Meter and two of their detectors showed 100 percent confidence in the video being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to claim that it shows a real video of a Chinese helmet which has integrated airbags.
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