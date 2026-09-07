Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as One of Hindu Woman Being Assaulted

A video showing a few people kicking, shoving, and heckling a woman despite the police being present is being shared on social media, with text claiming it shows a "Female Hindu teacher attacked by Islamists in Bangladesh (SIC)."
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One result was a news report by JagoNews24, which carried a screenshot from the viral video, noting that a woman was assaulted in front of the police.
The article further identified the woman as one Zakia Sultana, mentioning that the incident took place in the Kapor Bazar area in Rajbari, Bangladesh, where the woman was assaulted over a business dispute.
Another report by Ajker Patrika provided details about the incident, noting that Sultana had alleged that one of her employees had left her company without settling some dues.
After that happened, the employee, identified as Bristi, brought some people to her shop 'Asha Poshak Shilpa', and allegedly threatened her using foul language. Her shop was soon surrounded by people, who "publicly humiliated" and beat her.
Local police reached the scene after learning of the incident, and took her in custody for her protection, during which some locals continued to assault her, as seen in the video, the report noted.
The Daily Star mentioned that the situation had escalated after Bristi opened her own shop after leaving Sultana's employ.
Conclusion: A video of a woman being assaulted over a business dispute is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Hindu teacher being beaten in Bangladesh.
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