Posts alleging that the water brand Bisleri has been declared 'unfit for drinking' due to the carcinogenic chemicals in it are being widely circulated on social media.
Social media users are sharing this claim following a notice issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding Bisleri's packaged drinking water.
This has led to misreporting, misleading social media posts and as expected a meme-fest around the packaged drinking water company.
What We Know So Far: The FSSAI posted on their social media that a regulatory sample of packaged drinking water collected from the Bisleri premises was found to be 'non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006'
It also stated that it has sanctioned prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006.
However, the post doesn't specify that all of Bisleri's products have been declared 'unfit for drinking'.
In response, Bisleri posted on their social media accounts, stating that their product is safe for consumption.
It said the sanction refers to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Verna manufacturing facility in Goa.
The post states that FSSAI collected six samples, and initial testing found that five met the standards.
The sixth sample, however, recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, which was above the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.
The post also mentions that, following Bisleri's appeal, the sample was sent to a referral laboratory, where bromate was found to be within the prescribed limit, but polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were flagged in the sample.
The sample was also sent to an FSSAI-approved laboratory for independent testing, where bromate was found to be within the prescribed limit, according to the post.
The post mentions that Bisleri submitted the test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office with a formal letter, to which they received no further communication.
According to news agency ANI, the FSSAI clarified on 23 November that only one sample from one batch, Batch No. GO 270, was found to be non-compliant and that an order prohibiting its sale has been issued.
The sample, 'DO Code DO/GOA/06, Sr. No. 69/2025, Batch No. GO 270, was collected at Bisleri International's facility in Verna.
According to the information mentioned in the post, it doesn't support the viral claim.
What you need to know:
One of six samples collected by the FSSAI in one manufacturing facility in Goa raised red flags back in 2025.
The batch was collected from one of their 143 plants in the network.
According to a 2021 report, the FSSAI stated that food businesses need to conduct mandatory product testing twice in a financial year.
So, one failed test doesn't mean all of Bisleri's water is unfit for consumption.
Conclusion: Don't fall for the panic caused by clickbaity headlines or misleading reporting.
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