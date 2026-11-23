The police station in Tungipara, the ancestral home of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, bore the marks of a night of violence. Burnt furniture, damaged computers, and shattered windows were scattered across the compound.

On the morning of Thursday, 19 November, two days after the violence, officers were seen sifting through the debris and picking out belongings from the quarters gutted by the fire. Outside, roads had been blocked with trees and electricity poles. At least 10 security vehicles had been set ablaze.

In nearby areas of Gopalganj, Hasina's home district, businesses remained closed, with residents assessing the damage. Jamal Hossain, a 55-year-old clothes vendor, told The Quint, "Sales have nearly stopped, so I am considering returning to my village."

The violence, which followed the arrest of suspected Awami League activists in mid-November, was among a series of attacks attributed to supporters of Hasina's banned party, Awami League, across Bangladesh.