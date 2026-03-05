Nitish Kumar, BJP President Nitin Nabin File Rajya Sabha Nominations in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on 5 March 2026, confirming his decision to vacate the chief minister’s post. The move comes after over two decades of leading the state, and is expected to result in a change of leadership in Bihar.

The Rajya Sabha elections for five seats from Bihar are scheduled for 16 March 2026, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) poised to secure all seats.