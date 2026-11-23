A video showing a massive blaze in the Kalia area in Bangladesh's Narail district has gone viral on social media.
The claim: Some of those sharing this video have claimed that it shows a targeted attack against Hindus in Bangladesh, with CNN News 18's Editorial Affairs Director Rahul Shivshankar exclaiming that "BANGLADESH CANNOT BECOME A HUNTING GROUND FOR HINDUS! (sic)."
How did we find out the truth?: A keyword search with the term 'Kalia houses on fire' led us to a news report by DD News, which carried similar visuals to the video in the claim.
It mentioned that dozens of houses in Bangladesh's Narail district were vandalised and set ablaze, some of which belonged to Awami League members, following the deaths of two Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders.
A further search showed us news reports surrounding the fires.
The incident took place in Bendarchar village where several houses were set on fire, Prothom Alo reported. They added that no casualties had been reported in the incident.
Kalia Upazila Executive Officer Jinnatul Islam told the organisation that the among the houses that were burnt were those of former Awami League leader BM Kabirul Haque and General Secretary Krishnapada Ghosh, and that they did not know who had carried out the attacks.
Another report by BBC Bangla included a statement by Kalia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Idris Ali, who told them that an 'angry mob' had set fire to 10-12 houses.
The reporter, who was on the ground, spoke to multiple parties in Bendarchar —such as those affected, the police, the local administration — all of who told the BBC that no Hindu houses were attacked.
Bangladesh's news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha (BSS) carried a statement by the police, where they clarified that the incident was not a targeted attack against Hindus and that social media users had given it a false communal angle.
Every report about the incident presented it as a politically motivated attack, not a communal one.
Shohanur Rahman, a fact-checker in Bangladesh, also called out the claim on his X account, categorically stating the claim about "communal arson attacks on Hindu homes in Narail is false."
Conclusion: A video of a reportedly politically motivated attack, which saw homes in Narail on fire, is being shared with false communal claims.
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