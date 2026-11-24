In response, Bisleri posted on their social media accounts, stating that their product is safe for consumption.

It said the sanction refers to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Verna manufacturing facility in Goa.

The post states that FSSAI collected six samples, and initial testing found that five met the standards.

The sixth sample, however, recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, which was above the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

The post also mentions that, following Bisleri's appeal, the sample was sent to a referral laboratory, where bromate was found to be within the prescribed limit, but polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were flagged in the sample.

The sample was also sent to an FSSAI-approved laboratory for independent testing, where bromate was found to be within the prescribed limit, according to the post.