Pakistan's Shahzad Bhatti Network Banned As Terrorist Organisation Under UAPA

The Government of India has officially declared the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), a Pakistan-based group, as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The decision was announced on 16 September 2026, following a series of investigations and enforcement actions targeting the network’s alleged involvement in terrorism, arms smuggling, and incitement of violence within India.
According to The Hindu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the action aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The Home Ministry’s notification cited the group’s activities, including smuggling arms, explosives, and narcotics across borders, as well as inciting youth and criminals to participate in terrorist acts.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Shahzad Bhatti Network has been added to the First Schedule of the UAPA, making it the 46th organisation to be designated as a terrorist entity under Indian law. The notification empowers agencies to pursue enhanced charges, including terror financing, membership, and conspiracy, against SBN and its members.
Recent enforcement actions highlighted that security agencies conducted a nationwide crackdown on alleged Bhatti-linked operatives, detaining over 250 individuals across 14 states and recovering explosives, firearms, and surveillance equipment. Items seized reportedly included IEDs, grenades marked with Pakistan Ordnance Factory insignia, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras suspected to have been used for espionage.
The Home Ministry’s notification, according to official details, stated that SBN’s objective is to radicalise youth, motivate them for anti-national activities, and mobilise resources in collaboration with other banned outfits. The group is also accused of disseminating provocative digital content aimed at disrupting communal harmony and public order.
"The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India's democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.
Criminal cases have been registered against alleged SBN members under various laws, including the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act, Information Technology Act, and Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. Coverage revealed that the network’s activities pose a serious threat to India’s democratic system and internal security.
Officials indicated that the Shahzad Bhatti Network is allegedly linked to grenade, IED, and petrol bomb attacks, targeted killings, and surveillance of police, defence, and religious sites. The network is also accused of using social media platforms to lure and radicalise young individuals for anti-national purposes as details emerged.
Further, the notification emphasised that SBN’s use of digital communication platforms to spread provocative messages constitutes a significant challenge to national integrity. Analysis showed that the group’s operations include collaboration with other banned organisations and resource mobilisation for unlawful activities.
"SBN is promoting terrorism through violent activities that disrupt public order and by using various digital communication platforms to disseminate provocative messages, posing a serious challenge to the integrity of the nation," the notification stated.
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to countering terrorism and maintaining internal security. The addition of the Shahzad Bhatti Network to the UAPA’s First Schedule enables law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against its members and supporters following reports of the group’s activities across multiple jurisdictions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.