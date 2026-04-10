From FSSAI FIR to IT Rules: The State's Tightening Grip on India's Influencers

In the fortnight bracketing late March and early April 2026, the country's relationship with its social media influencer class has entered a sharply new and consequential phase—one that deserves clear-eyed analysis rather than reflexive responses from either side.
A food YouTuber deleted her posts and announced she may go permanently silent. Anonymous X accounts scrambled to wipe threads as Delhi Police invoked a San Francisco address. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Health Ministry and the food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The immediate facts are these: FIR No. 135/26 was registered on or around 24 March 2026, at IP Estate Police Station in central Delhi, under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defamation and Section 72A of the Information Technology Act. The complaint originated from Sweety Behera, Director Regulatory Compliance, FSSAI, who alleged that multiple X handles had published posts with malicious intent to damage her reputation and had accessed and circulated confidential internal documents, some of which were allegedly tampered with before being posted online.
When Criticism Turns into Personal Risk
The posts, dated 9-10 March 2026, were made by @khurpenchh, a vocal account known for exposing alleged irregularities in government recruitments and bureaucratic appointments. In a detailed thread, it directly questioned Behera's appointment, alleging an 11-month shortfall in her claimed Nestlé India experience, missing supervisory role documentation, and eligibility relaxations in selection criteria reportedly denied to other candidates.
The most viscerally public face of the case, however, was Nalini Unagar. Unagar had criticised FSSAI's failure to act on the sale of adulterated milk, paneer, and oil, writing: "The entire FSSAI department should be thrown out because it feels like they don't even exist in India. This is not a personal attack but the anger of 140 crore Indians who are being fed fake food every day."
After the FIR, she posted: "I cannot handle this level of stress."
She deleted her posts, citing family responsibilities and legal exposure. She subsequently clarified on X that her name had been added wrongly to the case and that she only uses news sources and has no access to any confidential information. Yet the damage, to her confidence, and as a warning to others, was already done.
The Platform Dragnet Widens
On 1 April, Delhi Police issued a formal notice to X Inc in San Francisco, signed by the SHO of IP Estate Police Station, invoking Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing the platform to urgently provide contact information, IP logs, ports accessed, and login details for the accounts @khurpenchh, @gemsofbabus_, @YTKDIndia, @NalinisKitchen, and @IamTheStory_.
One of the named accounts, @YTKDIndia, maintained that its content was derived entirely from a verified internal FSSAI inquiry report and that it had neither conducted the inquiry itself nor introduced any additions, alterations, or personal interpretations.
This is the crux of a dilemma that the law of the land has never cleanly resolved: if an official internal inquiry finds wrongdoing, and a citizen shares its findings on social media, is that whistleblowing or criminal breach of confidentiality? The FSSAI's FIR answers firmly in favour of the latter.
Further data leaks from government entities and their sharing by unauthorised persons are also illegal. A spokesperson for @khurpenchh told the media that when allegations are made that an official is corrupt, departments often demand proof. However, when such proof is presented, it is frequently dismissed on the grounds that the documents were not obtained through a 'proper channel’ also constitutes a criminal offence.
The Conspiracy Claim and Its Stakes
The FSSAI's broader framing of the episode has amplified the controversy significantly. The FIR alleged a "coordinated conspiracy of national scale," claiming several handles were suspected to be operating from outside India, and suggested the campaign was designed to benefit foreign business entities by eroding consumer confidence, specifically, entities that either lacked FSSAI certification or had their licences cancelled.
The leap from a thread questioning a bureaucratic appointment to a foreign-funded conspiracy against India's food safety architecture is striking and, at a minimum, requires more than an FIR to substantiate.
The most significant development as of 8 April is the NHRC’s intervention which has issued notices to the Health Ministry, FSSAI, and Delhi Police after one of the named "whistleblowers" approached it, alleging that the FIR was registered against them for reporting findings contained in an official internal FSSAI inquiry report.
The NHRC has sought an action taken report within two weeks and has asked the FSSAI CEO to furnish the outcome of its internal inquiry for the Commission's perusal. The NHRC's entry transforms this from a bilateral dispute between an official and her critics into a formal rights question about whether the state may prosecute citizens for disclosing findings that the state's own inquiry processes generated.
A New Architecture of Digital Control
Into this charged environment, two layers of new digital regulation have also arrived in a short gap of each other. The IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026 require intermediaries to remove content within three hours of receiving a court order or government direction, an authority that extends to police officers of DIG rank or above. The amendments also compress the earlier 36-hour takedown window to three hours for specified prohibited content categories and mandate labelling of all AI-generated material.
On the face of it, these amendments purportedly target deepfakes. But in practice, a three-hour removal window triggered by police notice creates a mechanism for rapid content suppression before any judicial review is conceivable.
The second regulatory move is more expansive. On 30 March, MeitY published draft Second Amendment Rules, 2026, inviting feedback by 14 April, which propose extending the government's oversight mechanism beyond platforms to individual users who are not "publishers" but who post or share news and current affairs content online.
The draft also mandates data retention by intermediaries and requires them to comply with any advisory, order, direction, standard operating procedure, or code of practice issued in writing by the government. As per the Internet Freedom Foundation, the government is effectively obtaining, through a new procedural door, the content oversight machinery that three High Courts had previously found problematic when assessed directly.
Taken together, the FSSAI FIR, the 1 April notice to X seeking IP logs and session histories, the February 2026 three-hour takedown rules, and the 30 March draft extension of IT Rules to individual users—the architecture of digital accountability is being systematically redrawn. Each individual measure has a surface-level justification. As a composite, they create a system in which a government official can file a complaint, police can demand a platform's user data within days, that content can be compelled offline within hours, and the user faces criminal prosecution - all before a court has examined a single underlying allegation.
The NHRC notice suggests the state's own institutions sense the imbalance. The question now before courts, civil society, and ultimately Parliament is whether India's digital public sphere will remain a space where power can be scrutinised, or whether scrutiny itself will quietly become an offence.
(Subimal Bhattacharjee is a Visiting Fellow at Ostrom Workshop, Indiana University Bloomington, USA, and a cybersecurity specialist. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)