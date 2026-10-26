India-China Face-Off in Arunachal? Decoding ITBP Chief’s Sudden Warning

A statement by the Chief of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) has raised concerns about the status of security along the India–China Border. While addressing his troops in an internal function, Shatrujit Kapoor said, “In the past few days, a situation arose where face-off happened (with Chinese troops) at various locations in Arunachal and it still continues."

The event was live streamed by ITBP and extracts containing above statement have found their way in the media. The statement indicates that the confrontations were taking place even while the Chinese President was in India for the BRICS Summit in September 2026.