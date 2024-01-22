Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: Stage Set In Ayodhya As PM Modi To Preside Over Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district where the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will take place on Monday, 22 January.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Ayodhya at around 10:30 am on Monday, concluding 11-day visits to several temples ahead of the ceremony.

In view of the the grand event in Ayodhya, that would be attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests, the Uttar Pradesh Police force gas beefed up security in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue is one of the most controversial land disputes in India, which was settled in 2019 with the Supreme Court delivering a verdict paving the way for the construction of the temple, built on the site of the Masjid.