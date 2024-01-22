Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: Stage Set In Ayodhya As PM Modi To Preside Over Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today

The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Ayodhya at around 10:30 am on Monday, concluding a 11-day temple visit ahead of the ceremony.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district where the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will take place on Monday, 22 January.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Ayodhya at around 10:30 am on Monday, concluding 11-day visits to several temples ahead of the ceremony.
In view of the the grand event in Ayodhya, that would be attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests, the Uttar Pradesh Police force gas beefed up security in Ayodhya.
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue is one of the most controversial land disputes in India, which was settled in 2019 with the Supreme Court delivering a verdict paving the way for the construction of the temple, built on the site of the Masjid.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
Visuals from inside the temple ahead of the ceremony.
The inauguration of the Ram Mandir comes nearly four months ahead the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple on 18 January.
January 22 will begin with a morning puja and the consecration of the Ram Lalla deity in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' will take place. The main ceremony presided by PM Modi will be between 12:05 pm to 12:55 pm. The cloth tied on the statue of Ram Lalla will be unveiled at that time.
Who's attending? Apart from political leaders across political parties and state dignitaries, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among India's crème de la crème who have been invited for the ceremony.
Who is not attending? Arguing that it was “clearly an RSS-BJP event”, the Congress “respectfully declined” the invitation. Additional, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar confirmed that they will not be attending the event.
Ahead of the ceremony in Ayodhya, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told PTI, "There is happiness across the country, the issue was pending for several years. The country is making progress under the leadership of PM Modi."
Ahead of the ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, told news agency ANI, "Everyone is chanting Jai Shri Ram right now. We are getting to see an unforgettable moment, so I bow before Lord Ram. This day has come after a struggle of 500 years."
National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, who is in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, said, "What can feel better than this that we have got the opportunity to come here (in Ayodhya). I think no one is more fortunate than us," reported PTI.
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Ayodhya, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "January 22 is etched in history as defining moment of 'tryst with divinity' in our civilisational trajectory."
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, security tightened and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.
Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Madhuri Dixit left for Ayodhya from Mumbai, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, etc to attend the ceremony.
From flowers adorning the temple, to special lights — with barely 24 hours to go, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is decked up for the consecration ceremony.
Approximately 25 km from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a strange silence shrouded a five acre plot of land in Dhannipur village.
This is the land that was allotted to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board by the Supreme Court of India, to build a mosque "in place of the demolished Babri Masjid" after the top court pronounced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute in 2019.
Why has the mosque not been built? Read here.
"Bhookhe bhajan na hoye Gopala, le teri kanthi, le teri mala...," said Tarawati, a 60-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, as she watched bulldozers and trucks turn 10 acres of land — which she claims her family has been cultivating since four generations — into a parking area.
The famous Hindi proverb she mentioned roughly means that one can't pray on an empty stomach. Tarawati is one the many residents of Ayodhya who claim that while the land which they used for housing or agricultural purposes was acquired for several 'beautifying' projects ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple, they weren't rightfully compensated.
Mahant Bhanu Das, 65, sat inside a small room in his ashram at the Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya, his eyes fixed on the door. "Are you from the trust? Have you brought me an invitation?" he asked as two local visitors entered. Their answer in the negative left the seer visibly disappointed.
Bhanu Das was referring to an invitation for the pran pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled to be held on 22 January. The ceremony will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the guidance of Pandit Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi. Read Himanshi Dahiya's ground report
Most opposition parties, part of the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), said that they would skip the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Here's a list:
Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
Sonia Gandhi
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Manmohan Singh
Trinamool Congress
Mamata Banerjee
Aam Aadmi Party
Arvind Kejriwal
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Uddhav Thackeray
Nationalist Congress Party
Sharad Pawar
National Conference
Farooq Abdullah
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Sitaram Yechury
All Central government offices across India will remain closed for a half-day on 22 January due to the consecration ceremony.
The government said in a notice that all establishments that come under the Centre will be closed at 2:30 PM on Monday "to enable employees to participate in the celebrations". Read here.
The Babri Masjid land dispute is Independent India’s most controversial court case. In 2019, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court finally declared its verdict on the case and directed that Hindus will get the disputed land subject to conditions.
But, what's the history of the case? When did the dispute start? Read our explainer here.
All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district where the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will take place on Monday, 22 January.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Ayodhya at around 10:30 am on Monday, concluding a 11-day temple visit ahead of the ceremony.
Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)