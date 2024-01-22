Gaushala & Shobha Yatra at IIT Bombay: Students Divided Over Ram Mandir Events

The inauguration of a ‘gaushala’ or a cow shed, ‘Ramdhun’, and a ‘Shobha Yatra’ -- a number of events had been announced at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in the run-up to the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has reportedly warned its students not to take part in any protests on campus against the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on 22 January, failing which necessary action will be taken against them by law-enforcement agencies.

The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student body at IIT Bombay, on 19 January shared a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the college administration “has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up on the principle of Secularism in the Indian Constitution.”