Gaushala & Shobha Yatra at IIT Bombay: Students Divided Over Ram Mandir Events

The inauguration of a ‘gaushala’ or a cow shed, ‘Ramdhun’, and a ‘Shobha Yatra’ -- a number of events had been announced at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in the run-up to the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has reportedly warned its students not to take part in any protests on campus against the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on 22 January, failing which necessary action will be taken against them by law-enforcement agencies.
The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student body at IIT Bombay, on 19 January shared a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the college administration “has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up on the principle of Secularism in the Indian Constitution.”
The student body shared alleged screenshots of emails sent to them by the organisers of the cultural events.
“It is with great pleasure that we announce the completion of a new and improved gaushala in the picturesque lakeside area behind the Devi Padmavati Temple...The inauguration ceremony of the new gaushala is scheduled for January 22, 2024 (Monday) at 12:29 PM,” the email reads.
The inauguration will be attended by the IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhury and Ashwini Bhide, Addl Municipal Commissioner of BMC.
Meanwhile, another cultural programme called ‘Ramdhun’ based on Geet Ramayan was scheduled for 20 January at the elite institute’s IDC Auditorium.
Ramdhun and Shobha Yatra Events
The purported screenshot shared by APPSC shows an email from the institute’s PRO inviting students "on behalf of the organisers" to attend the event:
“The program, Ramdhun, will present a selection of songs from Geet Ramayan together with some Ram bhajans. The performers are from the IITB community, including the spouses and children of staff and faculty members as well as some students.”
Another such screenshot shared by APPSC shows an invitation to students to attend the Shri Ram Shobha Yatra – a procession which will feature “children dressed as characters from Ramayan and will be accompanied by traditional instruments.”
The purported ‘yatra’ was scheduled to take place a day before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and pass through hostels 12,13 and 14 of IIT Bombay before culminating at the Devi Padmavati temple on Sunday.
The student body condemned the series of events, labelling them as a "surrender of this institute in front of the right-wing political forces.”
It even reiterated the recently-issued circular by IIT Bombay, where it had declared to remain "apolitical in all its endeavours."
The Quint has reached out to the Public Relations Office (PRO) at IIT Bombay and will update the story once they respond.
'No Protests Allowed' In TISS; TIFR, IISER Closed For Half Day
Separately, a notice dated 18 January issued by TISS “strictly warned students” not to participate in any activities or demonstrations on campus against the Ram temple consecration ceremony. According to a report by news agency, PTI, while the administration said that some students were planning a protest, the student union of TISS denied any protest being organised by an independent or recognised student body.
Even as PM Modi presided over the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, many educational institutions across India – including Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai; Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Mohali; and IISER Thiruvananthapuram – are observing a half-day holiday.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi too had declared a half-day holiday on 22 January, only to retract its decision.
"As a continuation of the circular dated January 20 from this office, the outpatient department will remain open to attend to patients with appointments, aiming to prevent any inconvenience and facilitate patient care," The Times of India quoted the new office memorandum.
In view of the the grand event in Ayodhya, that is being attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests, the Uttar Pradesh Police force has beefed up security in Ayodhya.
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue is one of the most controversial land disputes in India, which was settled in 2019 with the Supreme Court delivering a verdict paving the way for the construction of the temple, built on the site of the Masjid.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)