Ram Mandir Consecration: Why the Mosque Given in the Verdict is Nowhere in Sight

Approximately 25 km from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a strange silence shrouded a five acre plot of land in Dhannipur village.

This is the land that was allotted to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board by the Supreme Court of India, to build a mosque "in place of the demolished Babri Masjid" after the top court pronounced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute in 2019.

Five years on, in January 2024, as lakhs of devotees throng Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple scheduled for 22 January, construction of the proposed mosque is yet to kick off, with only the foundation having been laid so far.