ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Half-Day for All Central Govt Employees on 22 January

All Central government offices will be closed at 2:30 PM on Monday, 22 January.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

All Central government offices across India will remain closed for a half-day on 22 January due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, officials said on Thursday, 18 January.

The government said in a notice that all establishments that come under the Centre will be closed at 2:30 PM on Monday, 22 January "to enable employees to participate in the celebrations".

The decision was confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony, which will be attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials. Several actors and sports personalities have also been invited for the event.
Also Read

Ram Mandir, G20 & Elections: How Disinformation is Created Around Planned Events

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Ram Mandir   Ayodhya 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: