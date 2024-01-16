'Can't Pray on Empty Stomach': Human Cost of Ayodhya's Mega Facelift Projects

Yadav, Kumar, Tarawati, and several other residents affected by the development projects in Ayodhya, said that whenever they approach the district authorities regarding their land, they are told that had they encroached the land illegally.

"If our homes were illegal, how were we paying the house tax? How did we have voter IDs? How were our Aadhaar cards made? How were we paying our electricity bills? Was it not illegal when we were building our houses? Everything became illegal the moment they decided to acquire our land," said Yadav.

As per the residents, most of the Ayodhya city is built on government land, also called nazul land or patta. "Nazul is land owned by the government but given on short or long-term lease to people," a resident explained.

"They told us that the land we were cultivating was nazul ki zameen. But some of us had bought that land from the government. Why are they taking away that too?" questioned Kumar.

Interestingly, a 2021 report by Newslaundry found that the nephew of Ayodhya's then BJP Mayor sold government-owned land to the Ram Temple trust.