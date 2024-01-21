Ram Mandir: Congress Rightly Declined the Invite and Took a Principled Stand

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in 1955, PM Jawaharlal Nehru warned:

We must not try to get the sympathies of a group or some individuals merely because that may help us in our elections. Nothing is more fatal than that. Nothing can be more fatal to the Congress than to lose its soul. I am not prepared to say, quite frankly, that the soul of the Congress is bright and shining at the present moment. I don't think so. Nevertheless, we still possess a bit of it and that gives us some strength. The moment we lose that bit, we go to pieces completely. It is important, therefore, that we should not demean ourselves or lower ourselves in any way, merely for the sake of some election, either general or local.

The Congress has taken a principled stand and must be proud that it has done so. Those who wish to visit the Ram Mandir must be free to do so, but only in their private capacity. There is no need to do so wearing the Gandhi cap or with the party flag in hand.

Let's not forget that when India's first Rashtrapati, Dr Rajendra Prasad, made his controversial visit to the renovated Somnath temple, he had to do so as a private citizen. Earlier, Sardar Patel (who died before the inauguration of the temple) had assured Mahatma Gandhi that no government funds would be used for rebuilding the Somnath temple (quoted by Rajmohan Gandhi in his book Patel — A Life ). Sardar Patel kept his word. The powerful duo who run the country today hail from his state and swear by him. How much they are spending from public funds for the grand consecration ceremony can be known only days after the gala event is over.

(The writer, an ex-Army officer, is a columnist and author of Freedom Struggle and Beyond. Views are his own and not the party's. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)