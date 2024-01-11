'It's Politics not Sanatan': Ayodhya Saints Divided Over Ram Mandir Consecration

Mahant Bhanu Das, 65, sat inside a small room in his ashram at the Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya, his eyes fixed on the door. "Are you from the trust? Have you brought me an invitation?," he inquired as two local visitors entered.

Their answer in the negative left the seer visibly disappointed.

Bhanu Das was referring to an invitation for the pran pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled to be held on 22 January. The ceremony will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the guidance of Pandit Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi.

"Ram lalla ka mandir ban raha hai...hume bohot khushi hai. Lekin sadhu santon ka dhyan bhi rakhna chahiye tha (We are happy that the Ram Temple is being built but they shouldn't have sidelined the priests and saints)," he quipped and went straight to his prayer room only to emerge 15 minutes later.

"I am not denying that (Narendra) Modi and Yogi (Adityanath) have built the temple after the Supreme Court judgement...but it is a day we've waited for all our lives. They invited me to the Diwali utsav. Why can't they invite me now?" he said after a brief pause.