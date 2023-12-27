Ram Mandir Inauguration Invitations: Among Netas, Who's In and Who's Out?

With less than a month to go for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2024, a row over who has been invited and who has nodded to attending the ceremony across party lines has gained ground. Expectedly, the inauguration, headline by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a political issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, which are due in less than four months.

Invitations to the 22 January event have been sent to religious leaders and actors, but there's a lot of uncertainty and curiosity as to who will attend from among Opposition leaders.

While the Ram Mandir Trust has invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi, there's no official confirmation on their answer yet.

However, some days ago, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh told news agency ANI: