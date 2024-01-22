Malayalam Actors and Directors Share Preamble On Ram Mandir Inauguration Day

Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, 22 January, several celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to social media to share an image of the Preamble to the Constitution of India as a protest against the ‘politicisation’ of the event.
Among them were Malayalam actors including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, Kani Kusruti, and Divya Prabha; directors Jeo Baby, Aashiq Abu, and Kamal KM; and singer Sooraj Santhosh.
Take a look at Parvathy's post here:
Have a look at some other posts by celebrities here:
Within a few hours, the posts were liked and shared by thousands on social media. One of them wrote, "Religion should not be political; nor should politics be religious."
"When people are triggered by a page from the Constitution, you know they're in the wrong," wrote another user on Instagram.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
The consecration ceremony, or pran pratishtha, of Lord Ram's idol at the newly-built temple took place at 12.00 pm in Ayodhya on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of over 8,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities like Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain, and Rohit Shetty.
According to a report by The Hindu, over 13,000 security personnel had been deployed at the temple premises.
