Watch LIVE | Ram Mandir Inauguration: Detailed Analysis With Faye D'Souza

The Quint collaborates with Beatroot News to get you details and insights of the events on ground.

The Quint
Published
Videos
1 min read
All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district where the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is underway.

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded 11-day visits to several temples ahead of the ceremony.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue is one of the most controversial land disputes in India, which was settled in 2019 with the Supreme Court delivering a verdict paving the way for the construction of the temple, built on the site of the Masjid.

The Quint's Political Editor Aditya Menon, Senior Correspondent Piyush Rai, and Principal Correspondent Himanshi Dahiya collaborate with Beatroot News and senior journalist Faye D'Souza to get you a detailed analysis of the events on the ground, and how it may impact India's polity from here.

Topics:  Ram Mandir   Ayodhya   Ayodhya Case 

