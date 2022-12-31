NV Ramana, UU Lalit, DY Chandrachud, 2022 Saw 3 CJIs: So, How Was It?

And yet, Ramana, Lalit and Chandrachud, in their respective tenures, along with some of their fellow judges at the Supreme Court, should be credited for standing up to an increasingly querulous executive.

While the same cannot be said with such conviction about previous years, in 2022 the judiciary, helmed by this trio, kept a determined distance from the ruling dispensation. Especially, in recent months, when from the law minister to the vice president, government figures have grown increasingly unsparing with their 'take' on the functioning of our constitutional courts.

While hearing a case on delays in appointing judges, Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul reminded the attorney general, that the collegium system is the "law of the land" which should be "followed to the T.” His observation flew in the face of the government's intensified criticism of the collegium system.

Additionally, CJI Chandrachud's defence of the top court's role as a court for all, which answers the call of conscience and the citizen's quest for liberty, was a strong response to the law minister's suggestion that the constitutional courts should not bother with PILs and bail pleas.