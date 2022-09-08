Pandu Narote's Death: A Reminder of Stan Swamy's Demise, GN Saibaba's Struggles

When Pandu Narote breathed his last at 5:30 pm on 25 August, once again questions arose regarding the health facilities in Maharashtra prisons, and the treatment of ailing inmates.
(Image altered by The Quint)
In February 2020, granting bail to Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao, on medical grounds, the Bombay High Court had noted that “sending him back to prison is fraught with risk.”
Rao, whose health had deteriorated drastically during his period of incarceration, had submitted to a court that there were only three Ayurvedic practitioners and no staff nurses, pharmacists or medical specialists to attend to the prisoners at the prison hospital in Taloja.
Rao's co-accused, Jessuit priest Stan Swamy was eighty-four when he passed away as an incarcerated under-trial on 5 July 2021, a day before his bail hearing.
His friend Fr Joseph Xavier had shared in May that Swamy had told him on a phone call that he had cough, fever, a running stomach and was highly fragile, and yet “only an Ayurvedic doctor is treating me, and some antibiotics are given.”
When Pandu Narote breathed his last at 5:30 pm on 25 August, once again questions arose regarding the health facilities in Maharashtra prisons, and the treatment of ailing inmates.
He was admitted at a government hospital in Nagpur when he died, a stone's throw from Nagpur Central Jail where he was incarcerated after conviction in a UAPA case. But he had reportedly been sick for several days before he was shifted there.
Without commenting on the facts of this specific case, Human Rights Lawyer Mihir Desai told The Quint:
So who is Pandu Narote? How did he die? What are the allegations surrounding his tragic death?
Pando Narote was arrested from Aheri in Gadchiroli in August 2013. He, along with GN Saibaba and four others, was convicted by a sessions court in 2017, under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act dealing with conspiracy, being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation, and for support to a terrorist organisation.
File photo of Pandu Narote.
The oldest of four brothers, Narote belongs to a scheduled tribe and hails from a deep forested area of Maharashtra (in Gadchiroli district). As per his lawyer, his father knows neither Hindi nor Marathi, and only communicates in a local tribal dialect.
But how did Narote, at just 33, pass away?
While his lawyer has not yet received Pandu's autopsy report, and has no document confirming the cause of death, some media reports say Narote had contracted the highly contagious swine flu.
According to Vasantha Saibaba, whose husband GN Saibaba was incarcerated alongside Narote in the Anda Cell of the Nagpur Central Jail, other inmates there are also experiencing symptoms such as cold, cough, continuous headaches and joint pains. She told The Quint that her husband, who too was experiencing the same symptoms, wrote to her about it a few days after Narote's death.
"The prison authorities are expected to intimate the family of the prisoner immediately if the latter falls sick," Sorde said.
So when should a prisoner’s family be informed in such circumstances?
The Quint reached out to Human Rights lawyer Mihir Desai, who said:
According to criminal law expert Shrey Sherawat, jail manuals make it obligatory for jail authorities to inform family members of an inmate in case the latter is suffering from a serious ailment.
And how serious was Narote’s ailment?
Sorde told The Quint that when he finally learned of Narote's ailment and returned to Nagpur to visit him, Narote had already been admitted at a government hospital in the city.
After that Narote was kept in the hospital's ICU for one day, and for the remaining four days that he lived, he was placed on a ventilator with an oxygen cylinder, but in the general ward.
Sorde moved yet another petition to shift Narote to a different hospital, but sadly, Narote died before any action was taken.
While sharing these details, Sorde alleged that not only did the jail authorities not inform the family earlier, they also showed negligence "as till the end they did not take him to a hospital outside."
But the anonymous prison authority that The Quint spoke to, once again dismissed the allegations, saying:
"This is all wrong. He was immediately sent to the hospital. He was also sent for regular check ups."
Meanwhile, The Quint has reached out via phone calls and Whatsapp to the Superintendent of Nagpur Central Jail for an official comment. This story will be updated to reflect his view if and when we get a response.
On being asked what the standing operating procedure under the given circumstances would be Sharawat said:
"In case of any negligence on part of any of the stakeholders in treating the inmate, a civil, criminal and departmental action can be initiated against them," Sharawat added.
Article 21 of the Constitution of India provides that “no person shall be deprived of his life and personal liberty, except by procedure established by law.” This is a fundamental right granted to all, including prisoners. It is a provision of part III of the Constitution of India, and the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that such provisions should be given widest possible interpretation.
And yet, reports of abysmal living conditions (including health and hygiene facilities) in prisons are not uncommon.
In May, 2021, while the second wave of COVID-19 wreaked devastation across the country, the family and friends of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, who have been lodged in Mumbai’s Taloja and Byculla jail, held a press conference drawing attention to the purportedly dangerous living conditions there. These included overcrowding, the lack of medical care, paucity of clean water, and flimsy access to basic human rights.
On 5 July 2022, the death anniversary of Father Stan Swamy, all his co-accused reportedly observed hunger strike for a day, in lament of his death amid inadequate facilities and in protest against the lack of proper medical treatment that allegedly continues in the jail.
GN Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor and Narote's co-accused (as mentioned above) is wheelchair-bound and suffers from ailments due to which 90% of his body is disabled. Currently confined to the ‘Anda Cell’ in Nagpur, he has, according to media reports, complained several times about not getting adequate medical treatment, despite his condition.
Several civil society organisations had written to (then) Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, in June, expressing “grave concern” over his health.
The signatories of the letter sought for him to be shifted from the Anda Cell “to a wheelchair-accessible barrack, then release him on medical bail and admit him to a multi-specialty hospital for treatment.”
It also won't be entirely illogical to conclude that if Saibaba does contract an infectious disease in the prison, it may be exacerbated by his existing ailments.
Thus, despite the frequency of reports indicating dismal health facilities and living conditions in prisons, relief is evidently not easy to come by – especially for those convicted, or even booked under the stringent UAPA.
Human rights activist Atikur Rahman, a co-accused of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, was allowed to undergo an open-heart surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi in November 2021 after his family filed a writ petition at the Allahabad High Court. However, his health condition has continued to deteriorate in jail.
Atikur Rahman was allowed to undergo an open-heart surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi in November 2021 after his family filed a writ petition at the Allahabad High Court. However, his health condition has continued to deteriorate in jail.
Seeking his immediate release, Amnesty International has pointed out that since March 2022, Rahman has been hospitalised multiple times. His medical documents state that in addition to an existing heart ailment, he has now developed a neurological disease. The left side of his body has been paralysed and he also suffers from memory loss.
While Varavara Rao somehow managed to get medical bail, several other Bhima Koregaon accused were rejected the same, despite being inflicted by a cocktail of co-morbidities while the pandemic raged around them.
(With inputs from The Wire and LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)