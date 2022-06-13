UP Demolitions Fall Into Larger Pan-India Pattern, Can Our Courts Not Stop This?

But there's a lot more design to this playbook. Delhi High Court lawyer Harshit Anand told The Quint that "the modus operandi which the State is adopting to carry out demolitions is designed to render civil remedy infructuous."

What this means is that the way in which the demolitions play out, in a sudden rush, makes it impossible to contest the demolition before the authority or in the courts, as allowed under the law.

"For instance, the objective in Mohammad Javed's case seems to be to make an injunction against the notice impossible," he added.

"In such a case, the only forum that the aggrieved person is left with is a constitutional court which can stay such demolitions by exercise of its writ power."

If the issue had really been illegal construction, there were other good faith ways in which the authorities could have acted, like cutting off the water or electricity supply. Instead, Anand points out, they chose to completely demolish the construction thereby destroying the very subject matter of dispute.

"In such a case, even if the aggrieved party were to later succeed in a court of law, they are effectively rendered remediless as their house does not exist anymore."

All of this, Anand observed makes such demolitions a fit case for the Allahabad High Court or the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the issue to uphold the due process of law and protect the human right to property and housing.