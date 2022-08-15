‘My Father Has Been Forced Into a Dark Room’: Siddique Kappan’s Daughter

Jailed Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter took to her school stage on Monday, 15 August, to speak on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. “I am Mehnaz Kappan. Daughter of journalist Siddique Kappan, a citizen who has been forced into a dark room by breaking all of the freedom of a citizen," she said.

In jail since October 2020, Siddique Kappan has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in an alleged conspiracy related to the Hathras rape case.