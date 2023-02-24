What Is Xylazine, the Drug That's 'Turning People Into Zombies' in US?

What makes it a zombie drug: The drug has alarming side effects that make a person look like a 'zombie', including:

Slow and sluggish, 'zombie-like' walk

Drowsiness and respiratory depression

Ulcers, and raw wounds on the skin spreads rapidly

'Rotting' of the skin

If left neglected, may require amputation

Yes, But why is it accessible? Xylazine is a central nervous system depressant that acts as a sedative and a painkiller. However, it must be noted that the drug has only been approved by the US Food and Drugs Administration for use in animals.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), it can cause drowsiness and amnesia and slow breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerously low levels.

The US FDA has put out a statement since the 'zombie' videos emerged warning that the drug should not be used in humans, and that it can have 'life-threatening side effect'.