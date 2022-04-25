205 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 1,439 Crore Seized Near Kandla Port in Gujarat

In September last year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized a huge consignment of close to 3,000 kg of heroin, worth over Rs 21,000 crore from Gujarat's Mundra port.

During investigation it was established that the smuggling of narcotics into India was carried out earlier as well by the same set of accused people linked with terror groups based in Pakistan. These included the offences registered by DRI Delhi zonal unit wherein more than 16 kg of heroin was seized from a warehouse in Delhi.

In another case, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation, seized 77 kg of heroin worth around Rs 400 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat off the Gujarat coast in December last year.

