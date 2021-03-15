Gyanwant Singh Appointed CM Mamata’s Security Chief Post Attack

Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March. 

The Quint
Published
West Bengal
1 min read
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
i

The West Bengal government on Monday, 15 March, appointed IPS officer Gyanwant Singh as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s new director of security in place of Vivek Sahay.

Singh was previously the additional director security, reported PTI.

Vivek Sahay was removed from the post by the Election Commission (EC) of India on Sunday, in the aftermath of the incident in Nandigram in which Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee was injured, reported PTI. He has also been placed under suspension.

Also Read

‘What About BJP Workers Killed?’: Shah Brings Up Mamata’s Injury

‘What About BJP Workers Killed?’: Shah Brings Up Mamata’s Injury

BACKGROUND

Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March and the doctor treating her had earlier informed that she had suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder.

She was discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, 12 March, two days after she was injured.

In the aftermath of the attack, Trinamool Congress had written to the Election Commission alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy” to take Banerjee’s life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it had blamed the BJP.

Also Read

Morphed Image Shared to Claim Mamata Faked Injury Ahead of Polls

Morphed Image Shared to Claim Mamata Faked Injury Ahead of Polls

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!