CM Mamata Says She Was Attacked in Nandigram, Rushed to Kolkata

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo filed her nomination from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference after filing her nomination, the CM had said, “I have always supported the uprising in Nandigram… I have sometimes wanted to be able to contest from Singur or Nandigram. I was reminded of Nandigram when I last came for a meeting here. There was no MLA at that time, the seat was vacant. So I asked, will it be okay if I contest?”

Mamata went on to say that she had gotten a very encouraging response from the crowd, and because of their support, she realised that Nandigram “is not just a slogan,” but the place where the kisan movement built up from.