Surat’s Women Trainee Clerks Made to Stand Naked for Physical Test
Female trainee clerks of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were allegedly made to stand naked together in a room for a medical test at a civic body-run hospital in the city, prompting authorities to order a probe.
Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani on Friday, 21 Friday, ordered a probe into allegations that around 10 female trainee clerks of the civic body were made to stand naked for a medical test in the gynaecology ward of the hospital.
In its complaint to the commissioner on Thursday, the SMC Employees Union alleged even unmarried women were checked for pregnancy by female doctors.
3-Member Committee Formed to Probe Incident
The alleged incident took place in the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) Hospital, run by the SMC, on 20 February.
The committee comprises former dean of the medical college Dr Kalpana Desai, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Gayatri Jariwala and executive engineer Trupti Kalathia.
As per rules, all trainee employees need to undergo a physical test to prove their physical fitness for the job upon the completion of their training period, said officials.
‘Method Against Humanity’
The union said though they are not against the mandatory test, the method adopted for women staffers in the gynaecology ward was improper.
"Instead of calling the women one after another in the room for the test, lady doctors made them stand naked in group of 10. This act of compelling them to stand naked with others is highly deplorable.”
According to the general secretary of the union, Ahmed Shaikh, women staffers were put in an embarrassing situation by lady doctors with their absurd questions about pregnancy during the test.
“Doctors should stop asking private questions about pregnancy. Moreover, even unmarried women in that group were subjected to a physical test meant for checking if they were pregnant or not.”
"They were put in an embarrassing situation in front of other women. Women's respect must be maintained during medial tests," said Shaikh.
