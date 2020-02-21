Surat’s Women Trainee Clerks Made to Stand Naked for Physical Test

Female trainee clerks of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were allegedly made to stand naked together in a room for a medical test at a civic body-run hospital in the city, prompting authorities to order a probe.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani on Friday, 21 Friday, ordered a probe into allegations that around 10 female trainee clerks of the civic body were made to stand naked for a medical test in the gynaecology ward of the hospital.