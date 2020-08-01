COVID Has Affected Rural Women’s Jobs – Can the Rebuild be Better?

It didn't take too long for the COVID-19 pandemic to head towards an economic and labour market crisis. Very early into the lockdowns and the restrictions enforced across the world, several estimates were made on the impending job losses and dip in labour income globally.

In India, it was estimated that around 130 million jobs would be lost and the employment loss would be accompanied by growing inequality, depletion of family savings, and food insecurity within households. But who among the vulnerable are the most vulnerable?

Experience shows that the populations most affected by the economic downturn during health crises are the the young people, the gender minorities, women, ‘unprotected workers’ (like the self-employed) and migrant workers, among others.