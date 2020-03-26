Wage Under MNREGA Increased to Rs 202, to Benefit 5 Cr Workers: FM
Amid the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 26 March, announced that the daily wage under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee) has been increased to Rs 202 from Rs 182 to benefit 5 crore workers.
To deal with the economic impact of the lockdown, Sitharaman also announced distribution of 5 kg of wheat or rice and one kg of preferred pulses free-of-cost every month over the next three months to 80 crore poor across the country.
As many of 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan Account holders will get Rs 500 per month for next three months to run their households.
For 3 crore poor senior citizens, widows and disabled, an ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 has been announced.
The minister said the government will front-load Rs 2,000 payment to farmers in the first week of April under the existing PM Kishan Yojana to benefit 8.69 crore farmers.
Also, the beneficiaries of Ujjwala LPG scheme will get free cooking gas for the next three months, she said.
This forms part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Gramin Kalyan Package.
